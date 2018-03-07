Pia Aggressive Flexible - Ha
PIAHAYO:IT
284.1
ILs
2.9
1.01%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
277.8 - 308.9
前日終値
287.1
1年トータルリターン
-5.70%
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Israel
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 ILS) ( 01/31/2018)
33.334
設定日
01/01/1993
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.87%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
CMER:IT
C. MER Industries Ltd
|134.53 千
|3.03 百万
|9.49
|
ICL:IT
イスラエル･ケミカルズ
|161.95 千
|2.31 百万
|7.21
|
BEZQ:IT
ベゼック
|325.80 千
|1.71 百万
|5.34
|
CBI:IT
ｸﾗﾙ･ﾊﾞｲｵﾃｸﾉﾛｼﾞｰ･ｲﾝﾀﾞｽﾄﾘｰｽﾞ
|395.93 千
|1.34 百万
|4.19
|
PRGO:US
ﾍﾟﾘｺﾞ
|4.35 千
|1.34 百万
|4.17
|
MYL:US
マイラン
|10.42 千
|1.33 百万
|4.16
|
EK840331:COR
|1.44 千
|1.27 百万
|3.95
|
MILO:IT
Miloumor
|997.60 千
|1.19 百万
|3.71
|
MSHR:IT
Mishorim Real Estate Investm
|116.45 千
|1.09 百万
|3.40
|
DSCT:IT
ｲｽﾗｴﾙ･ﾃﾞｨｽｶｳﾝﾄ銀行
|102.84 千
|1.02 百万
|3.19
企業概要
Pia Aggressive Flexible (Hayovel) Mutual Fund is intended for Israeli citizens and foreigners. The Fund's managers are entitled to invest its means at their complete discretion. According to the Fund's prospectus, the issue of units has been limited to NIS 90 million par value.
住所Pia-Leumi Fund Managers
7 Jabotinski Street
15th Floor
Ramat Gan
Israel
電話番号972-3-7546172
Webサイト
-