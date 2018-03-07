Harel Pia 0B Protected Forei
259.22
ILs
0.32
0.12%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Open-End Fund
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
259.22
資産総額 (百万 ILS) ( 01/31/2018)
539.439
設定日
05/22/1995
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.78%
経費率
0.86%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EJ534905:COR
|5.00 千
|19.33 百万
|3.50
|
EH785612:COR
|4.00 千
|15.03 百万
|2.72
|
AO853926:COR
|15.00 千
|14.57 百万
|2.64
|
EH850353:COR
|2.55 千
|10.49 百万
|1.90
|
EJ319090:COR
|2.50 千
|10.48 百万
|1.90
|
EH391209:COR
|8.60 千
|9.62 百万
|1.74
|
EJ533370:COR
|2.00 千
|7.29 百万
|1.32
|
EK709651:COR
|2.00 千
|7.04 百万
|1.27
|
LW289757:COR
|2.00 千
|6.98 百万
|1.26
|
LW048044:COR
|1.80 千
|6.59 百万
|1.19
企業概要
Harel Pia 0B Protected Foreign Currency International Bonds is an open-end fund registered in Israel. The objective of the fund is to achieve a higher return than the rate of change of the Citigroup WorldBIG Local Currency Index. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities.
住所Pia-Leumi Fund Managers
7 Jabotinski Street
15th Floor
Ramat Gan
Israel
電話番号972-3-7546172
Webサイト
-