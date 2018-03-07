Harel Pia 0B Protected Forei

PIADLNT:IT
259.22
ILs
0.32
0.12%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
255.92 - 264.76
1年トータルリターン
1.20%
年初来リターン
-1.34%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
259.54
52週レンジ
255.92 - 264.76
1年トータルリターン
0.90%
年初来リターン
-1.34%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
259.22
資産総額 (百万 ILS) ( 01/31/2018)
539.439
設定日
05/22/1995
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.78%
経費率
0.86%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EJ534905:COR
5.00 千 19.33 百万 3.50
EH785612:COR
4.00 千 15.03 百万 2.72
AO853926:COR
15.00 千 14.57 百万 2.64
EH850353:COR
2.55 千 10.49 百万 1.90
EJ319090:COR
2.50 千 10.48 百万 1.90
EH391209:COR
8.60 千 9.62 百万 1.74
EJ533370:COR
2.00 千 7.29 百万 1.32
EK709651:COR
2.00 千 7.04 百万 1.27
LW289757:COR
2.00 千 6.98 百万 1.26
LW048044:COR
1.80 千 6.59 百万 1.19
企業概要
Harel Pia 0B Protected Foreign Currency International Bonds is an open-end fund registered in Israel. The objective of the fund is to achieve a higher return than the rate of change of the Citigroup WorldBIG Local Currency Index. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities.
住所
Pia-Leumi Fund Managers
7 Jabotinski Street
15th Floor
Ramat Gan
Israel
電話番号
972-3-7546172
Webサイト
-