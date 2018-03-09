Pictet HK - Pictet Strategic
PHSIPAU:HK
10.4917
USD
0.0204
0.19%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.6381 - 10.7456
1年トータルリターン
15.18%
年初来リターン
3.89%
前日終値
10.4713
9.6381 - 10.7456
14.77%
3.89%
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
10.4917
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 05/19/2017)
82.749
設定日
09/30/2016
直近配当額 ( 02/20/2018)
0.045
直近配当利回り（税込）
5.15%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
-
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.40%
経費率
-
企業概要
Pictet HK - Pictet Strategic Income is an open-end fund incorporated in Hong Kong. The Fund's objective is to provide income and achieve long-term capital growth over the medium to longer term while also managing downside risk. The Fund invests in a global diversified portfolio of equities and fixed-income securities.
住所Pictet Asset Management Hong Kong
8-9/F Chater House
8 Connaught Road Central
Hong Kong
電話番号-
Webサイト
-