Psagot Global Corporate Bond

PGCBWST:IT
の価格がありません PGCBWST:IT
132.70
ILs
0.02
0.02%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
130.83 - 135.51
前日終値
132.68
52週レンジ
130.83 - 135.51
1年トータルリターン
0.73%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 ILS) ( 01/31/2018)
16.406
設定日
02/21/2002
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
0.73%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
STHY:LN
ﾋﾟﾑｺ短期ﾊｲｲｰﾙﾄﾞ債ｲﾝﾃﾞｯｸｽETF
2.50 千 892.46 千 4.31
IHYU:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ 米国ﾊｲｲｰﾙﾄﾞ債券ETF-J
2.40 千 870.83 千 4.20
EJ852902:COR
200.00 707.79 千 3.41
EJ920683:COR
200.00 698.82 千 3.37
EJ726170:COR
150.00 631.87 千 3.05
EI891268:COR
100.00 574.04 千 2.77
EI961859:COR
150.00 570.94 千 2.75
EI321095:COR
150.00 563.10 千 2.72
EJ296745:COR
150.00 559.16 千 2.70
EH795396:COR
150.00 551.45 千 2.66
企業概要
Psagot Global Corporate Bonds Without Stocks is an open-end Fund incorporated in Israel. The objective of the fund is to achieve a similar return to the benchmark index, Barclays Capital US Aggregate Total Return Value Unhedged USD. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities.
住所
Registered Office:
14 Aham Ha'ad Street
Tel Aviv, 65142
Israel
電話番号
972-3-7968999
Webサイト
www.psagot.co.il