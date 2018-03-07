Psagot Global Corporate Bond
PGCBWST:IT
132.70
ILs
0.02
0.02%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
130.83 - 135.51
前日終値
132.68
1年トータルリターン
0.73%
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 ILS) ( 01/31/2018)
16.406
設定日
02/21/2002
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
0.73%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
STHY:LN
ﾋﾟﾑｺ短期ﾊｲｲｰﾙﾄﾞ債ｲﾝﾃﾞｯｸｽETF
|2.50 千
|892.46 千
|4.31
|
IHYU:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ 米国ﾊｲｲｰﾙﾄﾞ債券ETF-J
|2.40 千
|870.83 千
|4.20
|
EJ852902:COR
|200.00
|707.79 千
|3.41
|
EJ920683:COR
|200.00
|698.82 千
|3.37
|
EJ726170:COR
|150.00
|631.87 千
|3.05
|
EI891268:COR
|100.00
|574.04 千
|2.77
|
EI961859:COR
|150.00
|570.94 千
|2.75
|
EI321095:COR
|150.00
|563.10 千
|2.72
|
EJ296745:COR
|150.00
|559.16 千
|2.70
|
EH795396:COR
|150.00
|551.45 千
|2.66
企業概要
Psagot Global Corporate Bonds Without Stocks is an open-end Fund incorporated in Israel. The objective of the fund is to achieve a similar return to the benchmark index, Barclays Capital US Aggregate Total Return Value Unhedged USD. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities.
住所Registered Office:
14 Aham Ha'ad Street
Tel Aviv, 65142
Israel
電話番号972-3-7968999
Webサイトwww.psagot.co.il