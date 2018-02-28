Personale I FII
PERNFII:BZ
0.85
BRL
更新日時 2018/02/28
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
52週レンジ
0.85 - 1.36
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
ファンド分類
Physical Assets and Securities
運用アセットクラス
Real Estate
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 02/28/2018)
0.850252
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 06/30/2017)
70.255
設定日
08/30/2011
直近配当額 ( 01/09/2018)
0.07103192
直近配当利回り（税込）
16.71%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Personale I FII is a closed-end fund incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will allocate its assets in the development, construction, exploration and/or sale of residential, commercial and industrial real estate buildings as well as acquisition of CRI, LCI and LH.
住所Personale Consultoria e Gestao
Rua Artur Ramos, 140, Leblon
22441-110, Rio de Janeiro - RJ
Brazil
電話番号55-21-3206-9999