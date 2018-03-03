Priviledge - Dpam European R
PDEREMA:LX
11.15
USD
0.05
0.40%
更新日時 2018/03/03
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
10.34 - 11.79
前日終値
11.20
1年トータルリターン
6.41%
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
European Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/02/2018)
11.1535
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/08/2018)
103.719
設定日
11/16/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
PrivilEdge - DPAM European Real Estate is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to offer investors long-term return through an active portfolio management strategy. The Fund invests in securities representative of the real estate sector in geographic Europe by means of a fundamental and bottom-up approach.
住所PrivilEdge
Lombard Odier Funds
291, route d'Arlon, 1150 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイト
-