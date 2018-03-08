Pengana International Equiti
PCL0027:AU
1.16
AUD
0.00
0.02%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
0.99 - 1.17
1年トータルリターン
17.23%
年初来リターン
2.45%
前日終値
1.16
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
1.1627
資産総額 (AUD) ( -)
-
設定日
06/08/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.23%
経費率
1.42%
企業概要
Pengana International Equities Managed Risk is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund aims to obtain returns greater than the MSCI All Country World Total Return Index (net, AUD) ('Index') and with lower volatility than the Index, over the medium to long term.
住所Pengana Capital Ltd
Level 12
167 Macquarie Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-2-8524-9900
Webサイトwww.pengana.com