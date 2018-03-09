Parvest Bond Best Selection

PBBPREC:LX
99.92
EUR
0.22
0.22%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
99.65 - 100.40
前日終値
99.70
ファンド分類
Emerging Markets Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
99.92
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
311.241
設定日
02/16/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
BRYAN CARTER / JEAN-CHARLES SAMBOR
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
BNPIUMC:LX
BNPﾊﾟﾘﾊﾞ･ｲﾝｽﾃｨｷｬｯｼｭUSD
78.81 千 9.83 百万 3.70
AP669824:COR
25.00 百万 9.23 百万 3.47
AQ608474:COR
16.00 千 5.13 百万 1.93
EI829492:COR
4.70 千 4.85 百万 1.83
AQ609055:COR
4.43 千 4.46 百万 1.68
EJ750009:COR
51.34 千 4.12 百万 1.55
QJ120366:COR
13.11 千 3.97 百万 1.50
AP759511:COR
12.50 千 3.95 百万 1.49
AN217867:COR
3.70 千 3.90 百万 1.47
AQ849079:COR
3.80 千 3.73 百万 1.40
企業概要
Parvest Bond Best Selection World Emerging is a SICAV incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund invests at least 2/3 of its assets in a limited number of bonds and debt securities of emerging countries as defined above as well as in companies with a strong financial structure and/or potential for profitable growth that have their registered offices in these countries.
住所
Parvest Fund
10 rue Edward Steichen
L-2540 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号
32-2-274-93-11
Webサイト
www.bnpparibas-am.com