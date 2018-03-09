Parvest Bond Best Selection
PBBPREC:LX
99.92
EUR
0.22
0.22%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
99.65 - 100.40
前日終値
99.70
ファンド分類
Emerging Markets Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
99.92
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
311.241
設定日
02/16/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
BRYAN CARTER / JEAN-CHARLES SAMBOR
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
BNPIUMC:LX
BNPﾊﾟﾘﾊﾞ･ｲﾝｽﾃｨｷｬｯｼｭUSD
|78.81 千
|9.83 百万
|3.70
|
AP669824:COR
|25.00 百万
|9.23 百万
|3.47
|
AQ608474:COR
|16.00 千
|5.13 百万
|1.93
|
EI829492:COR
|4.70 千
|4.85 百万
|1.83
|
AQ609055:COR
|4.43 千
|4.46 百万
|1.68
|
EJ750009:COR
|51.34 千
|4.12 百万
|1.55
|
QJ120366:COR
|13.11 千
|3.97 百万
|1.50
|
AP759511:COR
|12.50 千
|3.95 百万
|1.49
|
AN217867:COR
|3.70 千
|3.90 百万
|1.47
|
AQ849079:COR
|3.80 千
|3.73 百万
|1.40
企業概要
Parvest Bond Best Selection World Emerging is a SICAV incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund invests at least 2/3 of its assets in a limited number of bonds and debt securities of emerging countries as defined above as well as in companies with a strong financial structure and/or potential for profitable growth that have their registered offices in these countries.
住所Parvest Fund
10 rue Edward Steichen
L-2540 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号32-2-274-93-11
Webサイトwww.bnpparibas-am.com