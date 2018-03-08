Credicorp Capital Patio Come
PATCOIB:CI
26,818.50
CLP
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
26,291.29 - 432,217,200.00
1年トータルリターン
-34.13%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Physical Assets and Securities
運用アセットクラス
Real Estate
重視地域
Chile
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
26,818.5
資産総額 (十億 CLP) ( 02/04/2018)
31.167
設定日
10/08/2014
直近配当額 ( 02/01/2018)
135.850391
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.51%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Fondo de Inversion Credicorp Capital - Patio Comercial I is a closed-end fund incorporated in Chile. The Fund invests in real estate investments in Chile.
住所Credicorp Capital SA AGF
Av Apoquindo 3721 Piso
Las Condes
Santiago
Chile
電話番号562-2450-1600
Webサイトwww.imtrust.cl