Parvest Smart Food
PASMFPD:LX
103.19
EUR
0.21
0.20%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
95.89 - 103.48
前日終値
102.98
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
103.19
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/13/2018)
635.422
設定日
02/16/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
MICHAEL LANDYMORE
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LSG:NO
ﾚﾛｲ･ｼｰﾌｰﾄﾞ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|4.70 百万
|23.61 百万
|4.01
|
DSM:NA
ｺｰﾆﾝｸﾚｯｶDSM
|279.21 千
|22.52 百万
|3.82
|
6326:JP
クボタ
|1.42 百万
|20.12 百万
|3.42
|
SEE:US
シールドエアー
|577.08 千
|20.08 百万
|3.41
|
HUH1V:FH
フーフタマキ
|562.00 千
|20.03 百万
|3.40
|
SFM:US
ｽﾌﾟﾗｳﾂ･ﾌｧｰﾏｰｽﾞ･ﾏｰｹｯﾄ
|1.04 百万
|19.81 百万
|3.36
|
SY1:GR
シムライズ
|298.50 千
|19.51 百万
|3.31
|
SON:US
ソノコ･プロダクツ
|489.71 千
|19.31 百万
|3.28
|
DAR:US
ﾀﾞｰﾘﾝ･ｲﾝｸﾞﾚﾃﾞｨｴﾝﾂ
|1.37 百万
|19.27 百万
|3.27
|
BXB:AU
ブランブルズ
|3.08 百万
|19.18 百万
|3.26
企業概要
Parvest Smart Food is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to increase the value of its assets over the medium term The Fund invests in equities and/or equity equivalent securities issued by companies that conduct a significant proportion of their business in the food supply chain.
住所Parvest Funds
10, rue Edward Steichen
L-2540 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号352-46-46-1 Tel
Webサイトwww.bnpparibas-am.com