Parvest Smart Food

PASMFPD:LX
103.19
EUR
0.21
0.20%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
95.89 - 103.48
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
102.98
52週レンジ
95.89 - 103.48
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
103.19
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/13/2018)
635.422
設定日
02/16/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
MICHAEL LANDYMORE
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
LSG:NO
ﾚﾛｲ･ｼｰﾌｰﾄﾞ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
4.70 百万 23.61 百万 4.01
DSM:NA
ｺｰﾆﾝｸﾚｯｶDSM
279.21 千 22.52 百万 3.82
6326:JP
クボタ
1.42 百万 20.12 百万 3.42
SEE:US
シールドエアー
577.08 千 20.08 百万 3.41
HUH1V:FH
フーフタマキ
562.00 千 20.03 百万 3.40
SFM:US
ｽﾌﾟﾗｳﾂ･ﾌｧｰﾏｰｽﾞ･ﾏｰｹｯﾄ
1.04 百万 19.81 百万 3.36
SY1:GR
シムライズ
298.50 千 19.51 百万 3.31
SON:US
ソノコ･プロダクツ
489.71 千 19.31 百万 3.28
DAR:US
ﾀﾞｰﾘﾝ･ｲﾝｸﾞﾚﾃﾞｨｴﾝﾂ
1.37 百万 19.27 百万 3.27
BXB:AU
ブランブルズ
3.08 百万 19.18 百万 3.26
企業概要
Parvest Smart Food is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to increase the value of its assets over the medium term The Fund invests in equities and/or equity equivalent securities issued by companies that conduct a significant proportion of their business in the food supply chain.
住所
Parvest Funds
10, rue Edward Steichen
L-2540 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号
352-46-46-1 Tel
Webサイト
www.bnpparibas-am.com