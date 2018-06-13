Parvest Money Market USD
PARMMPD:LX
100.23
USD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/13
残存期間
-
Total Assets (m -) (on 06/13/2018)
467.449
設定日
02/16/2018
52週レンジ
100.01 - 100.23
前日終値
100.23
ファンドマネージャ
ELODIE DERIEN / OLIVIER HEURTAUT
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
BNPIMUS:LX
BNPﾊﾟﾘﾊﾞ･ｲﾝｽﾃｨｷｬｯｼｭUSD
|283.54 千
|43.06 百万
|9.46
|
AP384583:COR
|30.00 千
|29.74 百万
|6.53
|
EK093358:COR
|15.00 千
|14.71 百万
|3.23
企業概要
Parvest Money Market USD is a SICAV incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is the realization of a stable performance close to the levels of return of the American domestic money market. The Fund invests primarily in bonds, "Yankees", euro-bonds, and money-market instruments denominated in United States Dollars.
住所Parvest Funds
10, rue Edward Steichen
L-2540 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号352-46-46-1 Tel
Webサイトwww.bnpparibas-am.com