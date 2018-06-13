PNC Treasury Plus Money Mark
PAEXX:US
NASDAQ GM
1.00
USD
Total Assets (m -) (on 06/13/2018)
513.042
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
912828X5:GOV
|39.00 千
|39.02 百万
|8.17
|
912796MF:GOV
|28.75 千
|28.72 百万
|6.01
|
912828V6:GOV
|24.00 千
|24.02 百万
|5.03
|
912796NQ:GOV
|18.00 千
|17.93 百万
|3.75
|
912796PL:GOV
|15.00 千
|14.99 百万
|3.14
|
912796PN:GOV
|13.00 千
|12.98 百万
|2.72
|
9128283B:GOV
|12.00 千
|12.01 百万
|2.51
|
912796PS:GOV
|10.00 千
|9.97 百万
|2.09
|
912796PU:GOV
|9.00 千
|8.97 百万
|1.88
|
912796QK:GOV
|9.00 千
|8.91 百万
|1.86
企業概要
PNC Treasury Plus Money Market Fund seeks high current income by investing exclusively in short-term direct obligations of the U.S. Treasury, such as Treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements collateralized by obligations of the U.S. Treasury, and in other money market funds that invest exclusively in such obligations.
住所PNC Funds
c/o Professional Funds Distributor
760 Moore Road
King of Prussia, PA 19406
電話番号1-800-622-3863
Webサイトwww.pncfunds.com