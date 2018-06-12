Financiere de L'Oxer-Fox Sel
OXFXSLI:FP
1,020.79
EUR
1.03
0.10%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
958.94 - 1,056.43
年初来リターン
1.78%
前日終値
1,021.82
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
European Union
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
European Union
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
1,020.79
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/12/2018)
47.374
設定日
10/29/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
ENEL:IM
ENEL
|272.23 千
|1.43 百万
|3.15
|
CFR:SW
フィナンシエール･リシュモン
|17.64 千
|1.39 百万
|3.06
|
TEP:FP
ﾃﾚﾊﾟﾌｫｰﾏﾝｽ
|10.31 千
|1.37 百万
|3.01
|
DSM:NA
ｺｰﾆﾝｸﾚｯｶDSM
|16.05 千
|1.36 百万
|2.98
|
NOVOB:DC
ノボ･ノルディスク
|34.41 千
|1.35 百万
|2.96
|
ALT:FP
ｵﾙﾄﾗﾝ･ﾃｸﾉﾛｼﾞｰｽﾞ
|106.88 千
|1.34 百万
|2.95
|
HEN:GR
ヘンケル
|13.44 千
|1.32 百万
|2.90
|
1COV:GR
ｺﾍﾞｽﾄﾛ
|16.90 千
|1.27 百万
|2.79
|
ITX:SM
ｲﾝﾄﾞｩｽﾄﾘｱ･ﾃﾞ･ﾃﾞｨｾﾆｮ･ﾃｸｽﾃｨﾙ
|48.56 千
|1.25 百万
|2.75
|
FER:SM
ﾌｪﾛﾋﾞｱﾙ
|71.35 千
|1.24 百万
|2.73
企業概要
Fox Selection is an open-end fund registered in France. The objective of the Fund is to outperform the DJ Stoxx 600 Index over the recommended investment period. The Fund invests at least 60 percent of its assets in European equity securities. The Fund is eligible for the PEA.
住所Financiere de L'Oxer
5, rue Moliere
75001 Paris
France
電話番号Tel: 33 1 42 86 5300
Webサイトwww.financiere-oxer.fr