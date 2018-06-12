Muscat Bank Oryx Fund
ORYXOMA:OM
1.88
OMR
0.00
0.11%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
1年トータルリターン
11.66%
年初来リターン
5.75%
前日終値
1.88
ファンド分類
GCC
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
GCC
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
1.877
資産総額 (百万 OMR) ( 06/12/2018)
37.092
設定日
10/28/2004
直近配当額 ( 03/22/2017)
0.05
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
SHIRISH RAUT / ALI DAWOOD AL LAWATI
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.85%
経費率
-
企業概要
Muscat Bank-Orxy Fund is an open-end fund registered in Oman. The aim of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio principally comprising equity and equity-related investments in companies listed on the GCC stock exchange.
住所-
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.bankmuscat.com