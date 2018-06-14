Oppenheimer Main Street Fund

OPPMSVS:US
32.53
USD
0.12
0.37%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
Variable Annuity
52週レンジ
29.71 - 32.65
1年トータルリターン
5.11%
前日終値
32.65
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
32.53
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
549.779
設定日
07/13/2000
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
AAPL:US
アップル
295.75 千 48.87 百万 3.97
MSFT:US
ﾏｲｸﾛｿﾌﾄ
518.75 千 48.51 百万 3.94
JPM:US
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ﾁｪｰｽ･ｱﾝﾄﾞ･ｶﾝﾊﾟﾆｰ
414.63 千 45.10 百万 3.66
UNH:US
ﾕﾅｲﾃｯﾄﾞﾍﾙｽ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
165.71 千 39.17 百万 3.18
FB:US
ﾌｪｲｽﾌﾞｯｸ
204.54 千 35.18 百万 2.86
AMZN:US
ｱﾏｿﾞﾝ･ﾄﾞｯﾄ･ｺﾑ
21.86 千 34.24 百万 2.78
MRK:US
メルク
551.35 千 32.46 百万 2.63
SU:CN
サンコア・エナジー
804.78 千 30.77 百万 2.50
PEP:US
ﾍﾟﾌﾟｼｺ
293.66 千 29.64 百万 2.41
CMCSA:US
ｺﾑｷｬｽﾄ
890.05 千 27.94 百万 2.27
企業概要
Oppenheimer Main Street Fund/VA is an open-end fund incorporated in United States. The Fund's objective is to seek capital appreciation. The Fund invests in common stocks of U.S. companies of different capitalization ranges.
住所
Oppenheimer Funds
2 World Financial Center
225 Liberty Street
11th Floor
New York, NY 10281-1008
電話番号
1-800-525-7048
Webサイト
www.oppenheimerfunds.com