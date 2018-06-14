Oppenheimer Main Street Fund
OPMSVNS:US
32.91
USD
0.12
0.36%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
Variable Annuity
52週レンジ
29.99 - 33.03
1年トータルリターン
5.18%
前日終値
33.03
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
32.91
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
549.779
設定日
07/05/1995
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AAPL:US
アップル
|295.75 千
|48.87 百万
|3.97
|
MSFT:US
ﾏｲｸﾛｿﾌﾄ
|518.75 千
|48.51 百万
|3.94
|
JPM:US
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ﾁｪｰｽ･ｱﾝﾄﾞ･ｶﾝﾊﾟﾆｰ
|414.63 千
|45.10 百万
|3.66
|
UNH:US
ﾕﾅｲﾃｯﾄﾞﾍﾙｽ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|165.71 千
|39.17 百万
|3.18
|
FB:US
ﾌｪｲｽﾌﾞｯｸ
|204.54 千
|35.18 百万
|2.86
|
AMZN:US
ｱﾏｿﾞﾝ･ﾄﾞｯﾄ･ｺﾑ
|21.86 千
|34.24 百万
|2.78
|
MRK:US
メルク
|551.35 千
|32.46 百万
|2.63
|
SU:CN
サンコア・エナジー
|804.78 千
|30.77 百万
|2.50
|
PEP:US
ﾍﾟﾌﾟｼｺ
|293.66 千
|29.64 百万
|2.41
|
CMCSA:US
ｺﾑｷｬｽﾄ
|890.05 千
|27.94 百万
|2.27
企業概要
Oppenheimer Main Street Fund/VA is an open-end fund incorporated in United States. The Fund's objective is to seek capital appreciation. The Fund invests in common stocks of U.S. companies of different capitalization ranges.
住所Oppenheimer Funds
2 World Financial Center
225 Liberty Street
11th Floor
New York, NY 10281-1008
電話番号1-800-525-7048
Webサイトwww.oppenheimerfunds.com