Oppenheimer Global Strategic

OPGSVNS:US
5.00
USD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
Variable Annuity
52週レンジ
5.00 - 5.16
1年トータルリターン
-2.91%
年初来リターン
-2.53%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
5
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
380.616
設定日
05/03/1993
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
HEMANT BAIJAL / KRISHNA K MEMANI
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
IOEXX:US
Oppenheimer Institutional Go
85.03 百万 85.03 百万 4.88
%327ZCXL:MTG
71.49 千 74.43 百万 4.27
OSDYX:US
Oppenheimer Ultra-Short Dura
10.06 百万 50.30 百万 2.88
%326RCXL:MTG
33.60 千 33.34 百万 1.91
%1IW3CXL:MTG
23.02 千 23.53 百万 1.35
QZ544340:COR
383.95 千 18.14 百万 1.04
AO771775:COR
275.40 千 13.30 百万 0.76
EJ516888:COR
754.82 千 12.14 百万 0.70
%1IVMCXL:MTG
11.31 千 11.32 百万 0.65
%3278CXL:MTG
9.73 千 9.90 百万 0.57
企業概要
Oppenheimer Global Strategic Income Fund/VA is a variable annuity incorporated in USA. The Fund seeks total return. The Fund invests in issuers in three market sectors: foreign governments and companies, U.S. government securities and high-yield securities of U.S. and foreign companies.
住所
Oppenheimer Funds
2 World Financial Center
225 Liberty Street
11th Floor
New York, NY 10281-1008
電話番号
1-800-525-7048
Webサイト
www.oppenheimerfunds.com