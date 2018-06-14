Oppenheimer Global Strategic
商品分類
Variable Annuity
52週レンジ
5.00 - 5.16
1年トータルリターン
-2.91%
年初来リターン
-2.53%
前日終値
5.00
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
5
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
380.616
設定日
05/03/1993
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
HEMANT BAIJAL / KRISHNA K MEMANI
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
IOEXX:US
Oppenheimer Institutional Go
|85.03 百万
|85.03 百万
|4.88
|
%327ZCXL:MTG
|71.49 千
|74.43 百万
|4.27
|
OSDYX:US
Oppenheimer Ultra-Short Dura
|10.06 百万
|50.30 百万
|2.88
|
%326RCXL:MTG
|33.60 千
|33.34 百万
|1.91
|
%1IW3CXL:MTG
|23.02 千
|23.53 百万
|1.35
|
QZ544340:COR
|383.95 千
|18.14 百万
|1.04
|
AO771775:COR
|275.40 千
|13.30 百万
|0.76
|
EJ516888:COR
|754.82 千
|12.14 百万
|0.70
|
%1IVMCXL:MTG
|11.31 千
|11.32 百万
|0.65
|
%3278CXL:MTG
|9.73 千
|9.90 百万
|0.57
企業概要
Oppenheimer Global Strategic Income Fund/VA is a variable annuity incorporated in USA. The Fund seeks total return. The Fund invests in issuers in three market sectors: foreign governments and companies, U.S. government securities and high-yield securities of U.S. and foreign companies.
住所Oppenheimer Funds
2 World Financial Center
225 Liberty Street
11th Floor
New York, NY 10281-1008
電話番号1-800-525-7048
Webサイトwww.oppenheimerfunds.com