Northpointe Small Capital Op
NPIOX:US
NASDAQ GM
Pending Listing
USD
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Value Small Cap
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (USD) ( -)
-
設定日
03/29/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
NorthPointe Small Cap Opportunities Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity securities of small-cap companies. In selecting investments for the Fund, NorthPointe Capital LLC utilizes a value style of investing and selects stocks of companies that it believes have good earnings growth potential and are undervalued in the market.
住所NorthPointe Capital LLC
39400 Woodward Avenue
Suite 190
Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304
電話番号1-248-457-1200
Webサイトwww.northpointecapital.com