Nordea Euro Liquidity Fund
NORMMSG:FH
10.2992
EUR
0.0000
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/13
残存期間
-
Total Assets (m -) (on 04/30/2018)
242.250
設定日
02/19/2009
52週レンジ
10.2988 - 10.3394
前日終値
10.2992
1年トータルリターン
-0.39%
年初来リターン
-0.21%
資産総額 (百万 -) ( 04/30/2018)
242.250
ファンドマネージャ
JACOB TOPP
信託報酬額
0.10%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EJ642046:COR
|17.14 千
|17.43 百万
|7.20
|
EJ680121:COR
|17.00 千
|17.02 百万
|7.02
|
AM755399:COR
|14.00 千
|14.00 百万
|5.78
|
EF430057:COR
|13.00 千
|13.55 百万
|5.59
|
EF477169:COR
|12.00 千
|12.51 百万
|5.16
|
EK855842:COR
|12.00 千
|12.02 百万
|4.96
|
EK599923:COR
|11.98 千
|12.00 百万
|4.95
|
EJ431965:COR
|11.74 千
|11.97 百万
|4.94
|
ED015183:COR
|10.90 千
|11.44 百万
|4.72
|
EK688706:COR
|11.20 千
|11.20 百万
|4.63
企業概要
Nordea Euro Liquidity Fund is an open-end fund registered in Finland. The fund is a short-duration fixed-income fund that aims to preserve the value of the investor's assets and to provide a return comparable to the return available in the money market by diversifying the assets. The fund invests in money market instruments, bank bonds, and other public-sector and governments entities.
住所Nordea Investment Fund Co Finland Lt
Keskuskatu 3
00020 Nordea
Helsinki
Finland
電話番号358-9-1651
Webサイトwww.nordea.fi