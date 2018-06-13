Nordea Euro Liquidity Fund

NORMMAG:FH
10.1945
EUR
0.0000
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/13
残存期間
-
Total Assets (m -) (on 04/30/2018)
242.250
設定日
02/19/2009
52週レンジ
10.1941 - 10.2343
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
10.1945
52週レンジ
10.1941 - 10.2343
1年トータルリターン
-0.39%
年初来リターン
-0.21%
残存期間
-
資産総額 (百万 -) ( 04/30/2018)
242.250
設定日
02/19/2009
ファンドマネージャ
JACOB TOPP
信託報酬額
0.10%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EJ642046:COR
17.14 千 17.43 百万 7.20
EJ680121:COR
17.00 千 17.02 百万 7.02
AM755399:COR
14.00 千 14.00 百万 5.78
EF430057:COR
13.00 千 13.55 百万 5.59
EF477169:COR
12.00 千 12.51 百万 5.16
EK855842:COR
12.00 千 12.02 百万 4.96
EK599923:COR
11.98 千 12.00 百万 4.95
EJ431965:COR
11.74 千 11.97 百万 4.94
ED015183:COR
10.90 千 11.44 百万 4.72
EK688706:COR
11.20 千 11.20 百万 4.63
企業概要
Nordea Euro Liquidity Fund is an open-end fund registered in Finland. The fund is a short-duration fixed-income fund that aims to preserve the value of the investor's assets and to provide a return comparable to the return available in the money market by diversifying the assets. The fund invests in money market instruments, bank bonds, and other public-sector and governments entities.
住所
Nordea Investment Fund Co Finland Lt
Keskuskatu 3
00020 Nordea
Helsinki
Finland
電話番号
358-9-1651
Webサイト
www.nordea.fi