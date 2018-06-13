NN L Euro Long Short Bond
NNSDZCE:LX
4,968.56
EUR
2.78
0.06%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
4,938.13 - 5,005.12
前日終値
4,965.78
ファンド分類
European Union
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
European Union
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
4,968.56
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/13/2018)
205.205
設定日
01/08/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
MENNO A VAN EIJK / INGE VAN ELK
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
NN L - Euro Short Duration invests in short term fixed income instruments such as government (guaranteed) bonds, bonds with variable interest rates and corporate bonds. All instruments have a high quality and are denominated in Euro . The duration of the fund is between 1 and 3 years
住所ING Index Linked Fund SICAV
3 rue Jean Piret
L-2350 Luxembourg
電話番号-
WebサイトWWW.NNIP.COM