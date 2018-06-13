NN L Patrimonial - Defensive
NNPDZCE:LX
5,034.74
EUR
4.53
0.09%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
5,034.74
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/13/2018)
692.338
設定日
01/08/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
SIU-KEE CHAN / EWOUT VAN SCHAICK
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
NN L Patrimonial Defensive is a SICAV incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is income. The Fund invests in those instruments which prioritize yield.
住所NN (L) Patrimonial
3 rue Jean Piret
L-2350 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号00352-474-066-7175
WebサイトWWW.NNIP.COM