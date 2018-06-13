NN L Commodity Enhanced
NNCZCEH:LX
5,065.81
EUR
1.86
0.04%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
4,872.35 - 5,138.00
前日終値
5,063.95
52週レンジ
4,872.35 - 5,138.00
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Broad Based
運用アセットクラス
商品
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
5,065.81
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
164.792
設定日
01/08/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
WILLEM VAN DOMMELEN / DAAN VAN GEMERT
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
NN L Commodity Enhanced is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is deliver an efficient exposure to a diversified commodity portfolio. The Fund invests into the UBS ING Commodity Enhanced Excess Return Index (UBSINGCE) which is a diversified commodity index designed to outperform the Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return (BCOMTR).
住所NNIP Luxembourg S.A
3 rue Jean Piret
L-2350 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号00352-474-066-7175
WebサイトWWW.NNIP.COM