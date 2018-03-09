FI Nevasa HMC Vision Interna
NHVISIB:CI
157.29
USD
2.07
1.33%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
133.28 - 163.93
1年トータルリターン
17.15%
年初来リターン
3.20%
前日終値
155.22
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
157.2939
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
7.566
設定日
12/01/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Fondo de Inversion Nevasa HMC Vision Internacional is an open-end fund incorporated in Chile. The Fund invests a minimum of 70% of its assets in mixed allocation issued in developed markets and emerging markets with medium and high capitalization.
住所Nevasa HMC SA AGF
Rosario Norte 555, Piso 15
Las Condes
Santiago
Chile
電話番号562-2411-9800
Webサイトwww.nevasahmcagf.cl