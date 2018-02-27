Newscape Funds plc - Newscap
NEWDFAU:ID
100.00
USD
更新日時 2018/02/27
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
100.00 - 100.00
52週レンジ
100.00 - 100.00
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 02/27/2018)
100
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 03/09/2018)
5.314
設定日
02/27/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
CHARLIE MORRIS
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Newscape Funds plc - Newscape Diversified Growth Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's investment objective is to produce a total return with an emphasis on capital growth. The Fund will use a multi-asset approach and by combining exposure to global fixed interest and equity markets, with exposure to other markets such as the foreign exchange and money markets.
住所Newscape Capital Group
86 Jermyn Street
London SW1Y 6JD
United Kingdom
電話番号44-20-7024-4810 Tel
Webサイトwww.newscapegroup.com