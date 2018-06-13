Neuberger Berman Global Mult
NBMAUAA:ID
10.11
USD
0.03
0.30%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.83 - 10.15
前日終値
10.14
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
10.11
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
42.480
設定日
02/28/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
IHYU:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ 米国ﾊｲｲｰﾙﾄﾞ債券ETF-J
|15.70 千
|1.62 百万
|5.32
|
912828P4:GOV
|1.73 千
|1.58 百万
|5.19
|
MESH8:IND
|16.00
|946.40 千
|3.12
|
9128283D:GOV
|840.00
|812.57 千
|2.68
|
912810FS:GOV
|553.20
|764.94 千
|2.52
|
%3STS8G8:MTG
|575.00
|589.11 千
|1.94
|
912828K5:GOV
|565.00
|553.91 千
|1.82
|
9128282B:GOV
|555.00
|543.66 千
|1.79
|
MFSH8:IND
|5.00
|509.13 千
|1.68
|
912810FH:GOV
|197.57
|398.08 千
|1.31
企業概要
Neuberger Berman Multi Asset Class Income Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to seek to generate income and capital appreciation. The Fund invests in strategies which are intended to generate income for the Portfolio using global equity and debt securities, currencies and UCITS eligible exposures to commodities.
住所Neuberger Berman Investment Funds
70 Sir John Rogerson's Quay
Dublin 2
Ireland
電話番号-
Webサイト
-