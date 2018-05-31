Naviga BCI Income Planner Fu
NAVBIPC:SJ
125.87
ZAr
更新日時 2018/05/31
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
123.68 - 125.87
52週レンジ
123.68 - 125.87
1年トータルリターン
7.59%
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
South Africa
基準価額 (NAV) ( 05/31/2018)
125.87
資産総額 (百万 ZAR) ( 06/12/2018)
723.345
設定日
-
直近配当額 ( 06/04/2018)
2.166842
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.72%
ファンドマネージャ
RIAAN VY VYVER
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
0.98%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
GOCN:SJ
General Optical Co Ltd
|265.27 百万
|281.59 百万
|39.95
|
CORSTB4:SJ
Coronation Strategic Income
|7.78 百万
|122.93 百万
|17.44
|
INVDVIA:SJ
Investec Asset Management -
|88.25 百万
|105.62 百万
|14.98
|
PREIPB6:SJ
Prescient Income Provider Fu
|51.10 百万
|70.25 百万
|9.97
|
CADABRE:SJ
Cadiz Absolute Yield ABIL Re
|139.23
|17.24 千
|0.00
|
CADAYLD:SJ
Cadiz Collective Investments
|8.22 千
|8.66 千
|0.00
|
METIPLS:SJ
Saffron Sanlam Collective In
|526.00
|634.00
|0.00
|
BCIBBFB:SJ
BCI Best Blend Flexible Inco
|0.00
|1.00
|0.00
企業概要
Naviga BCI Income Planner Fund of Funds is an open-end fund incorporated in South Africa. The objective of the Portfolio is to provide regular, stable and above average income returns, while protecting the value of the capital invested.
住所Bellmont Office Park
Twist Street
Bellville 735
電話番号021.943.5301
Webサイトwww.verso.co.za