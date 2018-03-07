Muscat Fund
MUSCATA:OM
0.83
OMR
0.00
0.36%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
0.83 - 1.00
前日終値
0.84
1年トータルリターン
1.04%
ファンド分類
Multiple Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Multi
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 OMR) ( 03/08/2018)
3.110
設定日
12/29/1995
直近配当額 ( 03/29/2017)
0.05
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
3.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.25%
経費率
-
企業概要
Muscat Fund is an open-end fund registered in Oman. The aim of the Fund is to outperform the Muscat Securities Market 30 Index or its successor by investing its total assets primarily in the listed equities on the Muscat Securities Market.
住所-
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.bankmuscat.com