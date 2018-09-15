Marble Point Loan Financing
MPLF:LN
London
1.020
USD
0.000
0.00%
始値
1.020
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
1.020 - 1.020
前日終値
1.020
52週レンジ
1.015 - 1.030
出来高
0
基準価額 (NAV) ( 07/31/2018)
0.9468
資産総額 (-) ( -)
-
設定日
-
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
7.73%
乖離率52週平均値
5.12%
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( 07/12/2018)
0.02
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.96%
経費率
-
3ヶ月トータルリターン
0.95%
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
企業概要
Marble Point Loan Financing Ltd is a closed-end fund incorporated in Guernsey. The Fund's investment objective is to generate stable current income and grow net asset value by earning a return on equity in excess of the amount distributed as dividends. The Fund invests in $ denominated broadly syndicated floating rate senior secured corporate loans owned via CLOs.
住所Marble Point Loan Financing Ltd
1st and 2nd Floors, Elizabeth House
Les Ruettes Brayes
St Peter Port
Guernsey GY1 1EW
電話番号Tel.: +44 (0) 20 7259 1500
Webサイト
-