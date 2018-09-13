Manulife Macau Pension Fund
MMPFPAB:MA
10.0150
HKD
0.0120
0.12%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
10.0010 - 10.4010
前日終値
10.0030
52週レンジ
10.0010 - 10.4010
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
Asian Pacific Region
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Asian Pacific Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
10.015
資産総額 (HKD) ( -)
-
設定日
01/02/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Manulife Macau Pension Fund Scheme - Pacific Asia Bond Fund is an open-end pension fund incorporated in Macau. It seeks returns through income and capital appreciation. It invests on a diversified basis mainly in debt securities issued by any government, central bank, multilateral international agency and corporate issuers in the Asia Pacific region.
住所47/F Manulife Plaza
The Lee Gardens
33 Hysan, Avenue
Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.manulife.com.hk