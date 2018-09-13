Manulife Macau Pension Fund
MMPFHKC:MA
11.3450
HKD
0.2030
1.82%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
11.1420 - 13.0250
前日終値
11.1420
11.1420 - 13.0250
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
Multiple Country
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Multi
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
11.345
資産総額 (HKD) ( -)
-
設定日
01/02/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Manulife Macau Pension Fund Scheme - HK & China Equity Fund is an open-end pension fund incorporated in Macau. It seeks to provide medium to long term capital growth. It invests 50-70% of investments in equities of Hong Kong and China, while the remainder of investments in bonds and/or money marketinstruments, deposits or fixed income instruments.
住所47/F Manulife Plaza
The Lee Gardens
33 Hysan, Avenue
Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.manulife.com.hk