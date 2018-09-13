Manulife Macau Pension Fund
MMPFHEA:MA
12.2840
HKD
0.0530
0.43%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
11.2930 - 12.2920
前日終値
12.2310
ファンド分類
Health Care Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
12.284
資産総額 (HKD) ( -)
-
設定日
01/02/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Manulife Macau Pension Fund Scheme - Healthcare Fund is an open-end pension fund incorporated in Macau. It aims to provide medium to long term capital growth. It invests 50-70% in equity-related investments and equities of companies in healthcare and related industries.
住所47/F Manulife Plaza
The Lee Gardens
33 Hysan, Avenue
Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.manulife.com.hk