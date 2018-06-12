Manulife Macau Pension Fund
MMPFGUA:MA
10.0470
HKD
0.0000
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
10.047
資産総額 (HKD) ( -)
-
設定日
01/02/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Manulife Macau Pension Fund Scheme - Guaranteed Fund is an open-end pension fund incorporated in Macau. It aims to provide capital guarantee. It invests mainly in fixed income instruments and may also include deposits, equities, equity-related investments and other permissible investments.
