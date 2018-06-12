Manulife Macau Pension Fund
MMPFBAL:MA
11.5320
HKD
0.0020
0.02%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
10.5040 - 11.7280
1年トータルリターン
8.94%
前日終値
11.5300
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
11.532
資産総額 (HKD) ( -)
-
設定日
01/02/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Manulife Macau Pension Fund Scheme - Balanced Fund is an open-end pension fund incorporated in Macau. It seeks to provide medium to long term capital growth by investing 40-70% of investments in global bonds and/or money market instruments, while the remainder of investments in global equities, deposits, fixed income instruments or related investments.
住所47/F Manulife Plaza
The Lee Gardens
33 Hysan, Avenue
Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.manulife.com.hk