MassMutual Select T Rowe Pri
MMDDX:US
NASDAQ GM
15.20
USD
0.02
0.13%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
14.47 - 15.41
前日終値
15.18
14.47 - 15.41
ファンド分類
Target 2046-2050
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
15.2
資産総額 (千 USD) ( 02/16/2018)
400.003
設定日
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
MMLRX:US
MassMutual Select T Rowe Pri
|10.60 百万
|110.63 百万
|36.43
|
MMIUX:US
MassMutual Select T Rowe Pri
|8.52 百万
|83.10 百万
|27.37
|
MMBUX:US
MassMutual Select T Rowe Pri
|4.19 百万
|45.80 百万
|15.08
|
MMBEX:US
MassMutual Select T Rowe Pri
|2.17 百万
|21.55 百万
|7.10
|
MMIZX:US
MM S&P 500 Index Fund
|1.05 百万
|19.92 百万
|6.56
|
MMUTX:US
MassMutual Select T Rowe Pri
|678.86 千
|7.01 百万
|2.31
|
MMRFX:US
MassMutual Select T Rowe Pri
|584.98 千
|6.24 百万
|2.06
|
RPEIX:US
T Rowe Price Dynamic Global
|356.97 千
|3.48 百万
|1.15
|
GVMXX:US
State Street Institutional U
|2.86 百万
|2.86 百万
|0.94
|
MMEMX:US
MassMutual Select T Rowe Pri
|181.92 千
|1.72 百万
|0.57
企業概要
MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Retirement 2050 Fund seeks the highest total return over time consistent with an emphasis on both capital growth and income by investing in a diversified portfolio of other stock and bond series of both the MassMutual Select Funds and T. Rowe Price Funds that represent various asset classes and sectors.
住所MML Investment Advisers LLC
100 Bright Meadow Blvd
Enfield, CT 06082-1981
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.massmutual.com/mci