Multinvest Grau Investimento
MLTSBRN:BZ
1.21
BRL
0.00
0.03%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
1.09 - 1.21
1年トータルリターン
5.85%
年初来リターン
1.30%
前日終値
1.21
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
1.205917
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/08/2018)
29.137
設定日
07/20/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
BRFRI1T:BZ
Bradesco FI Renda Fixa IRF-M
|12.23 百万
|26.95 百万
|97.37
企業概要
Multinvest Grau Investimento FIC FI RF is a close-end Fund of Funds incorporated in Brazil. this fund will focus its investments in fixed-income securities.
住所Multinvest Capital Administradora de
Av Gov Agamenon Magalhaes, 4779/1004
Recife, Pernambuco
Brazil
電話番号55-81-3059-3105
Webサイト
-