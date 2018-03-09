Piraeus Emerging Markets Equ
MILCGFE:GA
3.9370
EUR
0.0536
1.38%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
3.6100 - 4.2002
1年トータルリターン
3.34%
年初来リターン
3.14%
前日終値
3.8834
1年トータルリターン
3.76%
年初来リターン
3.14%
ファンド分類
China
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
3.937
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
2.099
設定日
09/19/2000
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
GEORGE VOURTSIS
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
1.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.25%
経費率
3.61%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
1398:HK
中国工商銀行
|170.00 千
|114.10 千
|8.45
|
939:HK
中国建設銀行 [ﾁｬｲﾅ･ｺﾝｽﾄﾗｸｼｮﾝ
|140.00 千
|107.55 千
|7.97
|
2318:HK
中国平安保険(集団) [ﾋﾟﾝｱﾝ･ｲﾝ
|12.00 千
|104.16 千
|7.72
|
3988:HK
中国銀行 [ﾊﾞﾝｸ･ｵﾌﾞ･ﾁｬｲﾅ]
|225.00 千
|92.19 千
|6.83
|
ATEIBAL:GA
Piraeus International Balanc
|8.50 千
|68.60 千
|5.08
|
3968:HK
招商銀行
|15.00 千
|49.78 千
|3.69
|
2628:HK
中国人寿保険 [ﾁｬｲﾅ･ﾗｲﾌ･ｲﾝｼｭｱ
|19.00 千
|49.77 千
|3.69
|
386:HK
中国石油化工 [ｼﾉﾍﾟｯｸ]
|73.00 千
|44.63 千
|3.31
|
1288:HK
中国農業銀行
|105.00 千
|40.78 千
|3.02
|
857:HK
中国石油天然気 [ﾍﾟﾄﾛﾁｬｲﾅ]
|70.00 千
|40.71 千
|3.02
企業概要
Piraeus Emerging Markets Equity Fund of Funds is an open-end Fund registered in Greece. The Fund's objective is increase the value of its investments by investing in UCITS or other collective investment undertakings in the Greek and foreign markets investing primarily in equities.
住所Millennium MFMC
Pantou 33
Kallithea 17671
Athens,
Greece
電話番号Fon: 30-210-954-8866