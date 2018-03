企業概要

MIDF Amanah Shariah Equity Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Malaysia. The Fund's objective is achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests at least 70% of its NAV in Shariah-compliant equities listed in Bursa Malaysia that offer long-term growth potential. The rest will invest in Islamic Deposits and/or Islamic money market instruments up to a limit of 30% NAV.