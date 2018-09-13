Mirova Funds - Mirova Global
MGSENRU:LX
106.79
USD
0.89
0.84%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
100.75 - 108.17
前日終値
105.90
ファンド分類
Thematic Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
106.79
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 09/13/2018)
324.215
設定日
11/07/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
SUZANNE SENELLART
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.80%
経費率
-
企業概要
Mirova Funds - Mirova Global Sustainable Equity is a Sicav incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to outperform the MSCI World Index over a minimum 5 year period. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equities worldwide of companies developing sustainable development products or services. The Fund invests according to ESG criteria.
住所Mirova Funds
5, Allee Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイト
-