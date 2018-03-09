Mercer Global High Yield Bon
MGHM1SH:ID
997.62
SEK
0.88
0.09%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
995.21 - 1,003.24
前日終値
996.74
ファンド分類
High Yield Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
997.62
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 10/01/2014)
487.821
設定日
02/26/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
-
企業概要
MERCER GLOBAL HIGH YIELD BOND FUND is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The objective of the Fund is to achieve attractive risk adjusted returns. The Fund will seek to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a diversified range of global bonds and fixed income securities.
住所Mercer Global Investments Mgmt Ltd
Charlotte House
Charlemont Street
Dublin 2
Ireland
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.mercer.com