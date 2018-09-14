Mackenzie Growth Etf Portfol

MFCMGTE:CN
14.76
CAD
0.07
0.45%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
14.07 - 15.06
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
14.7599
資産総額 (CAD) ( -)
-
設定日
01/29/2018
直近配当額 ( 08/24/2018)
0.0625
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.42%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.60%
経費率
2.01%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
QCN:CN
Mackenzie Canadian Equity In
71.68 千 7.15 百万 29.21
MXU:CN
Mackenzie Maximum Diversific
238.16 千 5.46 百万 22.32
MUS:CN
Mackenzie Maximum Diversific
177.47 千 4.66 百万 19.03
QHY:CN
Mackenzie US High Yield Bond
19.77 千 1.90 百万 7.78
MEE:CN
Mackenzie Maximum Diversific
64.19 千 1.57 百万 6.40
QUU:CN
Mackenzie US Large Cap Equit
14.41 千 1.48 百万 6.04
QBB:CN
Mackenzie Canadian Aggregate
7.35 千 735.99 千 3.01
QCB:CN
Mackenzie Canadian All Corpo
5.85 千 580.99 千 2.37
MHYB:CN
Mackenzie Global High Yield
23.72 千 460.17 千 1.88
QUIG:CN
Mackenzie US Investment Grad
2.12 千 205.10 千 0.84
企業概要
Mackenzie Growth ETF Portfolio is an open-end fund incorporated in Canada. The Fund seeks to provide investors with a diversified portfolio designed to provide long-term capital appreciation and some income. The Fund invests primarily in exchange traded funds to gain exposure to Canadian and foreign equity and fixed-income securities and other asset categories.
住所
Mackenzie Financial Corporation
180 Queen Street West
Toronto, Ontario M5V 3K1
Canada
電話番号
1-416-922-3217
Webサイト
www.mackenzieinvestments.com