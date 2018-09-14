Mackenzie Growth Etf Portfol
MFCMGFE:CN
10.21
CAD
0.05
0.45%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.66 - 10.38
前日終値
10.16
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
10.2066
資産総額 (CAD) ( -)
-
設定日
01/29/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.60%
経費率
0.87%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
QCN:CN
Mackenzie Canadian Equity In
|71.68 千
|7.15 百万
|29.21
|
MXU:CN
Mackenzie Maximum Diversific
|238.16 千
|5.46 百万
|22.32
|
MUS:CN
Mackenzie Maximum Diversific
|177.47 千
|4.66 百万
|19.03
|
QHY:CN
Mackenzie US High Yield Bond
|19.77 千
|1.90 百万
|7.78
|
MEE:CN
Mackenzie Maximum Diversific
|64.19 千
|1.57 百万
|6.40
|
QUU:CN
Mackenzie US Large Cap Equit
|14.41 千
|1.48 百万
|6.04
|
QBB:CN
Mackenzie Canadian Aggregate
|7.35 千
|735.99 千
|3.01
|
QCB:CN
Mackenzie Canadian All Corpo
|5.85 千
|580.99 千
|2.37
|
MHYB:CN
Mackenzie Global High Yield
|23.72 千
|460.17 千
|1.88
|
QUIG:CN
Mackenzie US Investment Grad
|2.12 千
|205.10 千
|0.84
企業概要
Mackenzie Growth ETF Portfolio is an open-end fund incorporated in Canada. The Fund seeks to provide investors with a diversified portfolio designed to provide long-term capital appreciation and some income. The Fund invests primarily in exchange traded funds to gain exposure to Canadian and foreign equity and fixed-income securities and other asset categories.
住所Mackenzie Financial Corporation
180 Queen Street West
Toronto, Ontario M5V 3K1
Canada
電話番号1-416-922-3217
Webサイトwww.mackenzieinvestments.com