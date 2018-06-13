Mackenzie Growth Etf Portfol

MFCMGDB:CN
10.26
CAD
0.03
0.31%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.66 - 10.29
前日終値
10.29
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
10.2593
資産総額 (CAD) ( -)
-
設定日
01/29/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
QCN:CN
Mackenzie Canadian Equity In
16.04 千 1.52 百万 27.15
MXU:CN
Mackenzie Maximum Diversific
46.38 千 1.08 百万 19.28
MUS:CN
Mackenzie Maximum Diversific
33.67 千 831.65 千 14.89
QHY:CN
Mackenzie US High Yield Bond
4.89 千 480.03 千 8.59
QUU:CN
Mackenzie US Large Cap Equit
4.65 千 464.28 千 8.31
MEE:CN
Mackenzie Maximum Diversific
15.38 千 386.65 千 6.92
QBB:CN
Mackenzie Canadian Aggregate
3.86 千 385.44 千 6.90
QUIG:CN
Mackenzie US Investment Grad
2.34 千 229.75 千 4.11
QCB:CN
Mackenzie Canadian All Corpo
1.22 千 121.66 千 2.18
MEU:CN
Mackenzie Maximum Diversific
3.03 千 70.33 千 1.26
企業概要
Mackenzie Growth ETF Portfolio is an open-end fund incorporated in Canada. The Fund seeks to provide investors with a diversified portfolio designed to provide long-term capital appreciation and some income. The Fund invests primarily in exchange traded funds to gain exposure to Canadian and foreign equity and fixed-income securities and other asset categories.
住所
Mackenzie Financial Corporation
180 Queen Street West
Toronto, Ontario M5V 3K1
Canada
電話番号
1-416-922-3217
Webサイト
www.mackenzieinvestments.com