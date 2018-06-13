Mackenzie Growth Etf Portfol
MFCMGDB:CN
10.26
CAD
0.03
0.31%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.66 - 10.29
前日終値
10.29
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
10.2593
資産総額 (CAD) ( -)
-
設定日
01/29/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
QCN:CN
Mackenzie Canadian Equity In
|16.04 千
|1.52 百万
|27.15
|
MXU:CN
Mackenzie Maximum Diversific
|46.38 千
|1.08 百万
|19.28
|
MUS:CN
Mackenzie Maximum Diversific
|33.67 千
|831.65 千
|14.89
|
QHY:CN
Mackenzie US High Yield Bond
|4.89 千
|480.03 千
|8.59
|
QUU:CN
Mackenzie US Large Cap Equit
|4.65 千
|464.28 千
|8.31
|
MEE:CN
Mackenzie Maximum Diversific
|15.38 千
|386.65 千
|6.92
|
QBB:CN
Mackenzie Canadian Aggregate
|3.86 千
|385.44 千
|6.90
|
QUIG:CN
Mackenzie US Investment Grad
|2.34 千
|229.75 千
|4.11
|
QCB:CN
Mackenzie Canadian All Corpo
|1.22 千
|121.66 千
|2.18
|
MEU:CN
Mackenzie Maximum Diversific
|3.03 千
|70.33 千
|1.26
企業概要
Mackenzie Growth ETF Portfolio is an open-end fund incorporated in Canada. The Fund seeks to provide investors with a diversified portfolio designed to provide long-term capital appreciation and some income. The Fund invests primarily in exchange traded funds to gain exposure to Canadian and foreign equity and fixed-income securities and other asset categories.
住所Mackenzie Financial Corporation
180 Queen Street West
Toronto, Ontario M5V 3K1
Canada
電話番号1-416-922-3217
Webサイトwww.mackenzieinvestments.com