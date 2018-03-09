Mackenzie Conservative Incom
MFCMCPG:CN
9.95
CAD
0.01
0.06%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.80 - 9.99
前日終値
9.94
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Canada
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
9.949
資産総額 (CAD) ( -)
-
設定日
01/29/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Mackenzie Conservative Income ETF Portfolio is an open-end fund incorporated in Canada. The Fund seeks to provide a diversified portfolio designed to provide a steady stream of income with some emphasis on capital preservation. The Fund invests primarily in exchange traded funds to gain exposure to Canadian and foreign equity and fixed-income securities and other asset categories.
住所Mackenzie Financial Corporation
180 Queen Street West
Toronto, Ontario M5V 3K1
Canada
電話番号1-416-922-3217
Webサイトwww.mackenzieinvestments.com