Mackenzie Balanced ETF Portf

MFCMBPD:CN
10.09
CAD
0.02
0.24%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.70 - 10.21
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
10.0937
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 04/30/2018)
5.340
設定日
01/29/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
QCN:CN
Mackenzie Canadian Equity In
21.00 千 2.09 百万 20.47
QBB:CN
Mackenzie Canadian Aggregate
16.21 千 1.62 百万 15.87
MUS:CN
Mackenzie Maximum Diversific
52.72 千 1.38 百万 13.52
QHY:CN
Mackenzie US High Yield Bond
13.61 千 1.31 百万 12.82
MXU:CN
Mackenzie Maximum Diversific
48.61 千 1.11 百万 10.90
MKB:CN
Mackenzie Core Plus Canadian
55.18 千 1.11 百万 10.85
MHYB:CN
Mackenzie Global High Yield
25.18 千 488.49 千 4.78
MEE:CN
Mackenzie Maximum Diversific
14.78 千 360.48 千 3.52
QCB:CN
Mackenzie Canadian All Corpo
3.39 千 336.68 千 3.29
QUIG:CN
Mackenzie US Investment Grad
2.99 千 289.27 千 2.83
企業概要
Mackenzie Balanced ETF Portfolio is an open-end fund incorporated in Canada. The Fund seeks to provide investors with a diversified portfolio designed to provide a balance of income and long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests primarily in exchange traded funds to gain exposure to Canadian and foreign equity and fixed-income securities and other asset categories.
住所
Mackenzie Financial Corporation
180 Queen Street West
Toronto, Ontario M5V 3K1
Canada
電話番号
1-416-922-3217
Webサイト
www.mackenzieinvestments.com