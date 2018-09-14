Mackenzie Balanced ETF Portf
MFCMBHF:CN
10.09
CAD
0.02
0.24%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.70 - 10.21
前日終値
10.07
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
10.091
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 04/30/2018)
5.340
設定日
01/29/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
QCN:CN
Mackenzie Canadian Equity In
|21.00 千
|2.09 百万
|20.47
|
QBB:CN
Mackenzie Canadian Aggregate
|16.21 千
|1.62 百万
|15.87
|
MUS:CN
Mackenzie Maximum Diversific
|52.72 千
|1.38 百万
|13.52
|
QHY:CN
Mackenzie US High Yield Bond
|13.61 千
|1.31 百万
|12.82
|
MXU:CN
Mackenzie Maximum Diversific
|48.61 千
|1.11 百万
|10.90
|
MKB:CN
Mackenzie Core Plus Canadian
|55.18 千
|1.11 百万
|10.85
|
MHYB:CN
Mackenzie Global High Yield
|25.18 千
|488.49 千
|4.78
|
MEE:CN
Mackenzie Maximum Diversific
|14.78 千
|360.48 千
|3.52
|
QCB:CN
Mackenzie Canadian All Corpo
|3.39 千
|336.68 千
|3.29
|
QUIG:CN
Mackenzie US Investment Grad
|2.99 千
|289.27 千
|2.83
企業概要
Mackenzie Balanced ETF Portfolio is an open-end fund incorporated in Canada. The Fund seeks to provide investors with a diversified portfolio designed to provide a balance of income and long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests primarily in exchange traded funds to gain exposure to Canadian and foreign equity and fixed-income securities and other asset categories.
住所Mackenzie Financial Corporation
180 Queen Street West
Toronto, Ontario M5V 3K1
Canada
電話番号1-416-922-3217
Webサイトwww.mackenzieinvestments.com