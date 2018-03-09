MFM Funds Lux - MFM Asset Al
MFAARPC:LX
100.30
CHF
0.33
0.33%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
99.27 - 100.48
前日終値
99.97
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
100.3
資産総額 (百万 CHF) ( 03/09/2018)
3.884
設定日
02/22/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
GIUSEPPE MIRANTE / FRANK CRITTIN
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
MFM Funds (Lux)- MFM Asset Allocation Andante Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to offer direct and indirect exposure to a wide range of asset types: debt securities, equities and equity related securities, cash, Money Market Instruments and currencies.
住所MFM Funds Lux
15 Avenue John F. Kennedy
L-1855 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイト
-