MCB Africa Bond Fund
MCBABFA:MP
11.32
USD
0.03
0.25%
更新日時 2018/09/01
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
11.13 - 12.10
前日終値
11.35
1年トータルリターン
0.91%
ファンド分類
Emerging Markets Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
African Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 08/31/2018)
11.324
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 08/31/2018)
18.859
設定日
02/28/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
ABHIMANYU YADAV
定額申込手数料
1.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
1.75%
企業概要
MCB Africa Bond Fund is an open-ended fund incorporated in Mauritius. The Fund's objective is medium to long-term capital growth. The Fund invests primarily in African local currency fixed income securities issued by governments, supra nationals entities, and corporates.
住所MCB Investment Management Co Ltd
9th Floor, MCB Centre
Sir William Street
Port Louis
www.mcbim.mu
電話番号Tel:00230 202 5515
Webサイト
-