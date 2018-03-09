Maple-Brown Abbott Pooled Su
MBAPOSU:AU
17.7037
AUD
0.0289
0.16%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
16.6625 - 17.9953
1年トータルリターン
5.76%
年初来リターン
-0.66%
前日終値
17.6748
52週レンジ
16.6625 - 17.9953
1年トータルリターン
5.82%
年初来リターン
-0.66%
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
17.7037
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
234.011
設定日
12/31/1986
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
SAM DYSON
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.73%
経費率
0.73%
企業概要
Maple-Brown Abbott Pooled Superannuation Trust is a wholesale pooled superannuation trust. The objective of the Fund is to outperform, before taxes, over rolling three-year periods, the Mercer Investment Consulting Pooled Fund Survey Arithmetic Mean. The Fund invests in global equities, property trusts, fixed interest securities, and liquidity.
住所Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd
Level 31
259 George Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-2-8226-6200
Webサイトwww.maple-brownabbott.com.au