Matco Global Equity Fund
MATGE:CN
10.41
CAD
0.05
0.48%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.74 - 10.48
前日終値
10.46
52週レンジ
9.74 - 10.48
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Growth
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
10.41
資産総額 (CAD) ( -)
-
設定日
02/06/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
2.00%
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Matco Global Equity Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Canada. The Fund seeks to achieve above-average long-term, risk-adjusted returns. The Fund invests in global equity securities. Capital will be allocated to the best global opportunities, which may include both large and small capitalization companies.
住所Matco Financial Inc
400, 407 - 8th Avenue SW,
Calgary, Alberta
T2P 1E5
Canada
電話番号1-877-539-5743
Webサイト
-